The consequences of a lost engagement ring

An inebriated woman’s generosity on her hen do changes the trajectory of a rough sleeper’s life when she inadvertently leaves behind her engagement ring.

Campbell does what many fail to do when writing homeless protagonists by giving agency to a flawed individual dealing with trauma and alcoholism and humanises even the so-called antagonists.

Both a redemption and adventure story that leaves you not with a happily ever after, but an ‘okay for now’ – and that’s okay.

Paper Cup, by Karen Campbell, published by Canongate, £12.99.