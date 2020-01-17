The amazing story of a Scottish piano

Mrs Findlay’s Broadwood Square Piano is the remarkable story of an 1804 Broadwood square piano, and two great Scottish families.

Originally bought by a Mrs Dorothy Findlay from Glasgow in 1804, the piano appeared in an Irish auction in 1977 where the author’s mother, Hilda Hannon, nee Denny of the Dumbarton shipbuilding family, bought it on a whim.

Hannon has researched the instrument’s history, and this fascinating story is the result.

The book, which includes a CD featuring Inja Davidović playing the piano in question, reveals uncanny links between Mrs Findlay’s family, who made their fortune as tobacco merchants and East Indiamen, and the author’s mothers’.

Mrs Findlay’s Broadwood Square Piano, by Michael Hannon, published by Northend, £20.

4 stars

