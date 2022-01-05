Ten Scottish tales to appeal to children

Acclaimed children’s writer Lari Don retells ten spellbinding fables from across Scotland.

She showcase the magic of Scottish storytelling as we meet fairies and selkies, brave warriors and courageous girls, in spellbinding tales from Scotland, from Orkney and Skye to Perthshire and the Borders.

The stories included are The Selkie’s Toes, Tam Linn, The Ring of Brodgar, The Witch of Lochlann, The King of the Dark Arts, The Monster of Raasay, School for Heroes, the Loch Fada Kelpie, Whuppity Stoorie and The Three Questions

Colourful illustrations reminiscent of Quentin Blake effectively bring these tales to life.

Breaking the Spell by Lari Don and Cate James, published by Frances Lincoln Children’s Books, £8.99.