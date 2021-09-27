Tartan Noir at its best with a link between distant murders

The Killing Tide is a gripping crime novel focussing on what seem at first to be two unrelated criminal investigations.

One is in Orkney, involving the discovery of three gruesomely murdered bodies, inside a washed-up cargo ship, and one of a woman who was set on fire in Glasgow.

But it soon transpires, through Orcadian journalist Ava Clouston, that these two strange cases are linked to a much wider conspiracy, which if not uncovered could lead to many more untimely deaths.

This book is one in an incredibly successful series by Anderson, featuring the forensic scientist Dr Rhona MacLeod, who discovers the three bodies in Orkney.

With help from journalist Ava Clouston and DS Michael McNab in Glasgow, Dr MacLeod uncovers a secret.

With the setting of the Scottish coastline, the tale is atmospheric and eerie.

If you are looking for a light, cheerful read this is not the book for you.

For anyone who likes their Tartan Noir, the cliffhangers on every page turn are sure to have you hooked from the start.

The Killing Tide, by Lin Anderson, published by Pan Macmillan, £16.99.