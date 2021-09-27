Princess Anne opened the Scottish Game Fair

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal officially opened the 32nd Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace in Perthshire on Friday.

In front of Vale of Atholl Pipe Band, The Princess unveiled a brass plaque in the main arena to commemorate her visit.

The Princess was joined by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and welcomed by Earl and Countess Stormont, together with GWCT Scotland director Rory Kennedy and show director James Gower.

After lunch at the fair, sponsored by NFU Mutual, with the Scottish Gamekeepers’ Assocation, the Princess Royal presented the Young Gamekeeper of the Year Award to 21-year-old Jamie Renwick and a Lifetime

Achievement award to Richard Cooke, who recently retired as chair of The Association of Deer Management Groups.

She also visited The Moredun Foundation, of which she is the Patron, a charity that supports livestock health and welfare through research and education.

Her visit concluded with a tour of the gundog scurries and birds of prey.

Show director James Gower said: ‘We feel incredibly honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness. There’s been a tremendous effort to arrange the event in these challenging times. Her recognition feels like a huge reward for everyone involved.’

GWCT Scotland director Rory Kennedy added: ‘It is an honour to host Her Royal Highness and is testament to the huge place the event has in the hearts of those who live and work in the countryside.’

The GWCT Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace in Perthshire, ran from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 September.

For more information, visit: www.scottishfair.com.