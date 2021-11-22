Stirling’s picture past is a joy to behold

One of the joys of visiting cities and towns around Scotland is seeing how much they have changed over the years.

I’ve always had an interest in finding pictures of places as they used to be, and then comparing with them in the 21st century, to see how things have evolved and changed.

Stirling – The Postcard Collection by Jack Gillon very much ticks these boxes, for those making a visit to Scotland’s smallest city, hving been granted city status during the Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002.

Stirling is a place I visit on occassion, but has an enthralling wealth of architectural and historic heritage that would be the envy of much larger places in the country.

Stirling’s heritage dates from the thirteenth century, when it was granted a royal charter and became a significant medieval settlement. Its strategic importance as the ‘Gateway to the Highlands’ also made it the much-fought over ‘Cockpit of Scotland’ and it has been witness to many of the most significant battles in Scottish history.

Today, Stirling is a bustling and charming historic city that retains much of its ancient character and architectural quality.

This book demonstrates how the city has changed and evolved over the years, showing public buildings, principal streets, parks, railway stations and historic landmarks.

There’s photos of Mote Hill, showing where executions were carried out – with some incredible shots of the National Wallace Monument, which are quite fascinating to see before the trees which surround it grew to to day’s heights.

As you would expect, Stirling Castle and its environs feature heavily, and it’s a real joy to see it through the ages.

All in all, a fantastic compilation, whether you’re a resident of the city or an occasional visitor.

Stirling – The Postcard Collection, by Jack Gillon, published by Amberley, £15.99.