Stepping back in time to the groovy sixties

There’s something rather appealing about the sixties, especially to those who weren’t there.

It’s an era which marked an explosion of colour, fashion, music, television, new attitudes and revolution, which were a radical departure from the monotonous austerity of Post-War Britain.

Beatniks and Beehive is the follow-up to Bob Dewar’s best-selling Soor Plooms and Sair Knees: Growing up in Scotland after the War, which celebrates the grooviest decade ever in over a hundred pen and ink drawings by the author, which capture the spirit of the time when everyone (well, almost everyone) turned on, tuned in and dropped out – or at least just hung loose.

From Flower Power, The Beatles, Mary Quant and G Plan furniture to marijuana, mini skirts, flush panel doors, Pan’s People and the hostess trolley, this is a warm and humorous homage that will appeal to all those cats and chicks who lived through the era as well as all those who dig the style, verve and panache of the Swinging Sixties.

The book is neatly divided up into sections, with amusing captions and illustrations throughout, and make for a fun, informative read.

Beatniks and Beehives: The Swinging Sixties, by Bob Dewar, published by Birlinn, £12.99.