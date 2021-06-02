Some holistic ponderings about life in new book

On opening this book, it becomes clear that the title, A Quiet Wife, gives away nothing about the nature of our protagonist.

And thank God for that.

The opening sentence – ‘Sheila enjoyed her reputation as a ruthlessly efficient PA’ – is far more fitting.

Sheila is 60, newly retired and dissatisfied with her self-indulgent husband.

Dickson’s writing is freakishly relatable as Sheila’s nuanced evaluation of her interactions with the world and her husband make for an addictive read.

For holistic ponderings about life, look no further.

A Quiet Wife, by L G Dickson, published by Troubador, £7.99.