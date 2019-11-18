Sights set on the Old Man of Hoy – despite being blind

From the moment he watched the televised ascent of the Old Man of Hoy, Red Széll vowed that he too would stand atop Europe’s tallest sea stack.

Those dreams went dark at 19 when he learned he was going blind, but 20 years later in 2013, with an ever growing following looking on, inspirational Széll finally took on the Orcadian giant.

He took on the 449-foot high sandstone pillar just off the Orkney Islands – and this is the story of his adventure.

The Blind Man of Hoy, by Red Széll, published by Sandstone Press, £8.99.