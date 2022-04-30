Short stories from the creator of Sherlock Holmes

As Playing with Fire comes from the author who gifted us Sherlock Holmes, you know this is going to be good.

Made up of 13 intriguing short stories, ranging from the supernatural to the downright outlandish, this is a further insight into the wonderful imagination of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

A favourite of mine is his tale, The Parasite. It is an eerie story of a young scientist whose interest in mesmerism/hypnosis brings him to the door of a woman who begins using her powers to control him like a puppeteer.

Playing with Fire, by Arthur Conan Doyle, published by the British Library, £14.99.