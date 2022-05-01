Scottish Lion on Patrol is a military classic

With so many WWII books out there, it can be difficult to know where to begin.

But this revised version of Scottish Lion on Patrol, a classic regimental tome (first published in 1950), is a great starting point.

It is rather complex so requires a solid level of WWII knowledge, but its insights into some under-reported, yet hugely significant, moments of the war make this book a fitting tribute to those who served in the 15th Scottish Reconnaissance Regiment.

The eye-witness accounts from ex-soldiers are particularly moving.

Scottish Lion on Patrol, by Tim Chamberlin, published by Pen & Sword, £18.99.