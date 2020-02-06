Scottish launch for Rebecca Solnit’s powerful memoir

Organisers of the Edinburgh International Book Festival have announced a special event next month with the American author, essayist and political activist Rebecca Solnit.

Solnit, who is making her only appearance in Scotland, will be in conversation with Scottish poet, novelist and playwright Jenni Fagan on Monday 30 March at 7.30pm at the Assembly Rooms.

Winner of the 2019 Windham-Campbell Prize for Literature, Solnit is a revered and prolific commentator on some of the most pressing issues of our day, from the rights of women and people of colour to the climate disaster. Her 2014 collection Men Explain Things to Me helped coin the term ‘mansplaining’, while her forthright and piercing writing for outlets like the Guardian and the London Review of Books have won this inspiring author an even greater legion of devoted readers.

Solnit discusses Recollections of My Non-Existence, a powerful and galvanising exploration of her own journey of self-discovery and societal understanding. After studying in Paris aged 17 and moving to San Francisco at 19, Solnit found friends and allies among the artists and activists of America’s west coast, becoming a fervent campaigner against the violence wrought on women and the environment on a daily basis, as well as a critic of Bush’s wars and more besides.

Nick Barley, director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, said: ‘Though deeply passionate about her politics, Solnit’s work remains lyrical, clear-sighted, welcoming and beautiful; she writes knowing that to inspire change is to offer hope. Her new memoir is no different, a poetic account of how people can come together to make a difference, which in unravelling her experiences enables her to light the way for the next vital generation of activists, poets, writers and thinkers.’

The programme of events taking Edinburgh International Book Festival On The Road around Scotland is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Stephanie Kerr, programmes advisor at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: ‘I am delighted that players of People’s Postcode Lottery have been able to provide support to this event through the On the Road programme. To welcome Rebecca Solnit to Edinburgh is an exciting opportunity and I look forward to hearing what she shares on her visit.’

Rebecca Solnit in conversation with Jenni Fagan will take place at 7.30pm on Monday 30 March at the Assembly Rooms, George Street and will be followed by a book signing. Tickets are priced at £15 (£12 concessions) plus a £1 booking fee, and available through www.edbookfest.co.uk.