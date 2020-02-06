Karen Dunbar to star in Oscar Wilde classic

Scottish comedy star Karen Dunbar is poised to start rehearsals for Perth Theatre’s production of The Importance of Being Earnest.

Karen, from Ayr, best known for roles in Scottish TV classics including Chewin’ the Fat, River City and Rab C Nesbitt, is getting into character as Oscar Wilde’s comedy icon, Lady Bracknell.

The actress revealed how she plans to make the role her own by drawing on some of her famous TV roles, using her own accent and taking inspiration from some well-known faces.

She said: ‘A Scottish Lady Bracknell feels like a head start in terms of comedy but also in the playing of the class system. The political upheavals and class schisms in the play can give real insight into what is wrong but also how to move forward.

‘Because it’s done with Wilde’s brilliant humour and depth it makes it not only hugely entertaining but also thought-provoking and a good talking point. So far, I’m pitching my Lady Bracknell somewhere between Mary Berry and Ena Sharples. We’ll see what comes oot!’

Supported by Bright Spirits, with match funding from Culture and Business Fund Scotland, The Importance of Being Earnest is directed by Lu Kemp and runs in Perth Theatre from Thursday 5 until Saturday 21 March.

Karen added: ‘It’s got something for us all: huge laughs, smart dialogue, big costumes and an even bigger heart.’

For more information or to buy tickets, visit: https://www.horsecross.co.uk/