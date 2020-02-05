Scots writers travel to events thanks to grant awards

Scottish Books International have awarded 18 grants to Scottish writers through the Author International Travel Fund.

SBI launched internationally last year at the 2019 Frankfurt Book Fair, supported by Publishing Scotland, the Edinburgh International Book Festival and Creative Scotland.

Its primary aim is to support the development of international links for Scotland’s writers, festivals, publishers and organisations.

The Author International Travel Fund hopes to remove barriers for Scottish writers from all backgrounds to take up these potentially exciting and rewarding professional opportunities overseas.

Chrys Salt MBE, writer and recipient of the award, has found the funding hugely beneficial, and said: ‘I can’t thank the SBI enough for last year’s award from the Author International Travel Fund. I made valuable contacts, sold £500 worth of books, and enhanced my reputation as a writer.’

SBI is looking forward to growing this support in the coming year. The panel is drawn from Creative Scotland and the Edinburgh International Book Festival as well as the SBI manager.

Alan Bett, literature officer, Creative Scotland, said: ‘It is increasingly important for authors and poets to take their work to international readers. The Author International Travel Fund has put Scottish writers in front of live audiences at festivals and events from Dublin to Australia, allowing their books to be read and discussed while opening up a variety of professional opportunities.’

For more information, visit: www.scottishbooksinternational.org