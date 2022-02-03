Scots playwright Rona Munro adapts her TV script

One of Scotland’s most acclaimed playwrights has been brought to book.

The multiple award-winning Rona Munro has written numerous productions for stage, including Dirt Under The Carpet, Bold Girls, and Frankenstein.

Some of her most famous stage work is the history cycle The James Plays, James I, James II, and James III, which were first performed by the National Theatre of Scotland in summer 2014 in a co-production with Edinburgh International Festival and the National Theatre UK

The writer, originally from Aberdeen, also has film and TV credits to her name, most notably as the only person to have written for 20th and 21st century incarnations of Doctor Who.

After writing the final classic Doctor Who serial to be shown, starring fellow Scot Sylvester McCoy in 1989, she was invited back to write for the show once more, this time for Peter Capaldi in a 2017 episode, The Eaters of Light.

In it, the Twelfth Doctor takes his companions Bill and Nardole back to 2nd century Scotland to learn the fate of the ‘lost’ Ninth Legion of the Imperial Roman Army, where 5,000 soldiers vanished without explanation in Aberdeenshire – but how?

Rona said: ‘It’s wonderful to have another chance to revisit the ideas of my last Doctor Who story, Eaters of Light, they are ideas that have been with me for a very long time and Doctor Who, as always, proved to be the largest and most exciting world in which to realise them.’

The Eaters of Light is one of five new novelisations it is publishing this summer, with Rona having adapted her previous TV script into book form for Target Books, who are releasing the new novelisation.

The Eaters of Light, along with The Fires of Pompeii, The Zygon Invasion, The Stones of Blood and The Androids of Tara will be published on July 14.