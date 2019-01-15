Scotland in the 19th century lives on in 3D

Most people assume that 3D imaging and virtual reality are relatively modern technologies.

However, they were developed in St Andrews 170 years ago.

Peter Blair has selected 3D images from his own collection to create a Victorian virtual reality tour of Scotland.

A cardboard stereoscope is included with the book which allows you to view the images of top Victorian tourist hot spots in a whole new light.

It provides a lovely wee journey through history,showcasing stunning images of Scotland’s past.

Scotland in 3D 2018: A Victorian Virtual Reality Tour, by Peter Blair, published by P3DB Publishing, £25.