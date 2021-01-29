Scandis and Americans join Scots for Granite Noir

AUTHORS from Scotland, Scandinavia and the United States will star in next month’s online Granite Noir book festival.

Aberdeen’s international crime writing extravaganza will include appearances by Camilla Läckberg and Attica Locke.

Well-kent faces popping up on screen include David Baldacci, Stuart MacBride, Peter May, Val McDermid, Jo Nesbo, and Ian Rankin.

The festival will run from Friday 19 February to Sunday 21 February.

Jane Spiers, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, said: “With a wonderful line-up of the very best crime writers from right here in Scotland and across the world, we’re looking forward to welcoming both authors and audiences to explore the heart of darkness that is Granite Noir – from the comfort of their own homes.

“While 2020 has been a year of challenges, we hope that Granite Noir can offer a little bit of easily accessible distraction, fascination and inspiration for lovers of crime fiction wherever they are in the world.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s books pages.