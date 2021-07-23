Questions for humanity’s future through verse

Born in Ireland in 1970 and currently teaching at Aberdeen University, David Wheatley is a well-known Irish poet.

His work has appeared in multiple anthologies including The Penguin Book of Irish Poetry. With many prizes and awards under his name, The President of Planet Earth is no exception to his successful streak.

Wheatley brings us an exciting and worthy literary book of skilful poetry in this, his fifth collection of poems,

While involving his heritage and knowledge of Ireland and Scotland he engages in issues of identity and globalism.

Inspired by Russian Poet Velimir Khlebnikov who nominated himself as President of Earth, this can be seen as a new perspective on the long debates centring land, territory, and modernism, all explored through a comedic angle. And what better way to change someone’s mind if you have them laughing?

With traditional Gaelic and Scots, Wheatley, through poetic verse, questions the existence and future of humanity and perhaps our overall sanity.

The President of Planet Earth, by David Wheatley, published by Carcanet Press, £12.99.