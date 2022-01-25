Photographer to share his freezing filming experiences

BAFTA and Emmy award-winning wildlife photographer Doug Allan is set to share insights into his extraordinary experiences filming at the poles.

The cameraman who has worked extensively with Sir David Attenborough – will be discussing his captivating book Freeze Frame: A Wildlife Cameraman’s Adventures on Ice.

He’ll be appearing at the popular Bookface Book Swap event being held in Edinburgh’s Kimpton Charlotte Square hotel.

Fife-born Doug spent seven years in Antarctica as a research diver, scientist, and photographer for the British Antarctic Survey, before changing direction to full-time filming in 1983.

Since then, he has become one of the world’s best known and respected cameramen. His photographic awards include eight Emmys and five BAFTAs and he has twice won the underwater category in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year. He has three Honorary Doctorates in recognition of his camerawork, as well as two Polar Medals.

At the latest book swap, being held on Sunday, March 6, Doug will tell the stories behind the unique collection of photographs he assembled for his book.

Doug said: ‘Freeze Frame came from wanting to showcase the best of the still images I had gathered over thirty-five years working in the poles, but at the same time also weave in my stories from behind the scenes. It’s great to have the chance to talk about my experiences, the book itself, and the route to self-publication.’

In a breath-taking filming career spanning four decades, Doug has worked for Discovery, National Geographic, BBC and many others. His camerawork is in a host of ground-breaking series such as The Blue Planet; Frozen Planet; Ocean Giants, Expedition Iceberg and Forces of Nature.

The Bookface Book Swap events are the brainchild of Hollicom PR’s creative director Heather Suttie. Former broadcaster Heather is an avid reader and started the book group on Facebook during the pandemic.

The group has now grown to an astonishing 1,900 members worldwide and features a book swap event, plus a monthly get-together. It’s the ultimate in low-cost, sustainable book-reading and often sparks an interest among members in other authors.

Heather Suttie, founder of Bookface and the event host said: ‘This is a dream come true for me in 2022! I absolutely love Doug and his work; he’s fascinating and a brilliant orator. This book is simply amazing and I can’t wait to hear how he manages to befriend polar bears and penguins!’

Members can be found in Bali, Tanzania, The Netherlands, Kenya, Australia, Dubai, Denmark, Iceland, Canada, France, Spain and lots of villages, towns and cities across the UK. The group was founded in 2021 and is popular with people of all ages; all of them united by their love of reading.

The Book Face Book Swap Brunch takes place once a month and has featured Lisa Gray, Maggie Ritchie, Paul Trainer, Helen Fitzgerald and many more.

To join the group, visit HERE.

Tickets for the talk are priced £20 and on sale now from Eventbrite HERE.

About Freeze Frame: A Wildlife Cameraman’s Adventures on Ice by Doug Allan, with a foreword by Sir David Attenborough, is 240 pages, illustrated by 160 of the author’s images in full colour, and costs £25.