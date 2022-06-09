Outlander author in book festival line-up

OUTLANDER author Diana Gabaldon is among the writers who will appear at this summer’s Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Gabaldon returns to the festival for the first time since 2014 as part of VisitScotland’s “Year of Stories”.

She is among more than 550 authors from 50 countries who will take part in 600 events at Edinburgh College of Art and its new venue, Cental Hall, the former Methodist church on nearby Lothian Road.

The book festival is due to move to its new home at the Edinburgh Futures Institute in the former Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh buildings in 2024.

Alongside the creator of Outlander, other authors unveiled at last night’s launch event in Central Hall included Denise Mina, soon-to-be-Sir Ian Rankin, and Scottish Field columnist Alexander McCall Smith.

Nick Barley, director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, said: “We’ve learned a great deal in the [past] two years so that, alongside the return of our full-scale in-person festival, we can also offer the accessibility and international reach of live-streamed events.

“I’m thrilled that, thanks to Baillie Gifford, every young person coming to a schools event gets a free ticket and a free book this year.

“With all online events and a selection of our in-person theatre tickets also available on a ‘Pay What You Can’ basis, we’re doing everything we can to make the festival accessible to everyone.”

