Opening the windows of the memory with photos

Old photographs can feel very remote to the modern viewer.

However, in this collection of short stories based on old photographs, Alexander McCall Smith ingeniously proves that with a little imagination, photographs, no matter how old, can transcend time and place.

Smith creates big stories from the tiniest of visual clues to take the reader on fourteen different journeys around the world, all with his trademark gift for delineating wonderfully vivid characters.

Pianos and Flowers, by Alexander McCall Smith, published by Polygon, £12.99.