Moat Brae brings children’s stories to life

MOAT Brae, Scotland’s national centre for children’s literature and storytelling, in Dumfries has reopened for the summer with an exhibition showcasing classic stories.

Studio MinaLima, the graphic design firm behind the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, has breathed fresh life into tales including Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll, Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, and Peter Pan by JM Barrie.

The Little Mermaid by Hans Christian Andersen and The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L Frank Baum have also been given a makeover by MinaLima designers Robin Stapley and Eddie Newquist.

Newly-invested Dame Joanna Lumley, who is the patron of the Moat Brae Trust, said: “To have a brand-new exhibition from the inimitable Studio MinaLima come to Moat Brae this summer is an absolute dream come true.

“What it offers for book lovers – young and old, from near and far – is a chance to explore these classics of children’s literature in a completely unique and truly exhilarating way and to create precious memories to stand the test of time, just as the stories have themselves.”

