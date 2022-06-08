McIlvanney Prize 2022 longlist revealed

THE longlist for the McIlvanney Prize 2022 has been unveiled to mark book festival Bloody Scotland’s 10th anniversary.

Ten books are competing for the £1,000 award, with the list dominated by Scottish publishers Canongate and Polygon.

Two-and-a-half of the authors have won the prize before: Liam McIlvanney in 2018; Denise Mina in 2017; and Chris Brookmyre in 2016, who continues his lucky streak as 50% of “Ambrose Parry”, having appeared on every longlist either as himself or half of his alter ego.

Two winners of the festival’s debut prize also feature on the McIlvanney Prize 2022 longlist – Claire Askew was the inaugural winner of the Bloody Scotland Debut Prize in 2019, while Deborah Masson won in 2020.

The longlist is:

• A Matter of Time, Claire Askew (Hodder);

• The Sound of Sirens, Ewan Galt (Leamington Books);

• The Blood Tide, Neil Lancaster (Harpercollins);

• From the Ashes, Deborah Masson (Transworld);

• The Heretic, Liam McIlvanney (Harpercollins);

• Rizzio, Denise Mina (Polygon);

• May God Forgive, Alan Parks (Canongate);

• A Corruption of Blood, Ambrose Parry (Canongate);

• A Rattle of Bones, Douglas Skelton (Polygon);

• The Second Cut, Louise Welsh (Canongate).

The shortlist will be revealed in early September, with the winner being announced on 15 September at Bloody Scotland.

The debut prize shortlist will be unveiled on 28 July.

