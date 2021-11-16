McCall Smith’s latest novel brings joy and light

There really is no stopping Alexander McCall Smith, with the release of his latest novel, The Joy and Light Bus Company.

This is the 22nd installment in the internationally beloved No.1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series is equally as brilliant as the previous editions.

Mma Ramotswe is wary of her husband’s potential business venture and is called to investigate a large inheritance which, much to the child’s anguish, has been left to the nurse of the deceased father.

McCall Smith writes with deceptive simplicity, yet his work is laced with worthy insight, and dry, yet charming, humour.

The Joy and Light Bus Company, by Alexander McCall Smith, published by Little, Brown, £18.99.