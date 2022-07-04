Malachy Tallack launches fishing book

AUTHOR Malachy Tallack will launch his fishing book, Illuminated by Water, at Portobello bookshop on Thursday.

Tallack – who is also a novelist, travel writer, and singer-songwriter – will be interviewed at the event by artist and writer Christina Riley.

Growing up in Shetland, with its myriad lochs, Tallack and his brother roamed the island in search of trout and, in so doing, “discovered a sense of freedom, wonder, and an abiding passion for fishing”.

His book includes details of fishing expeditions from English canals and Scottish lochs to lakes in Canada and New Zealand

In it, he reflects on other aspects of angling, from its cultural significance and the emerging moral complexities to the intricacies of tying a fly.

Event manager Euan Tait said: “The Portobello Bookshop team is particularly excited about hosting the launch of Malachy Tallack’s new book, Illuminated by Water, [because] the premises was formerly a fishing tackle shop named ‘Mike’s Tackle’ for many years.

“The perfect setting for this special event.”

Tait added: “Illuminated by Water is one of our favourite non-fiction reads of the year.

“As well as being a fabulous mix of memoir, social history, philosophy, ethics and much more, it is also filled with moving reminiscences of times spent with friends and family, and of the joys of time spent alone in nature.

“There is so much to love about this book and its themes will make for a rich and interesting conversation.”

Read more literary news on Scottish Field‘s books pages.

Plus, don’t miss our comprehensive book reviews section in the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.