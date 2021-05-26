Lifting the lid on cult film classic Highlander

With a helping hand from more than sixty cast and crew members from the cult classic film Highlander, arts journalist Jonathan Melville reveals all about life behind the scenes.

Myths are untangled and out pours pages upon pages of film buff gold dust.

Highlander fan or not, this is a fascinating snapshot in time with interviews from Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Think you already know everything about Highlander? You don’t.

A Kind of Magic: Making the Original Highlander, by Jonathan Melville, published by Polaris, £16.99.