Life of the historic Hammer of the Scots

David Santiuste’s The Hammer of the Scots sheds a light on controversial historical figure Edward I, known as Scottorum Malleus – the Hammer of the Scots.

One of medieval England’s most formidable kings, this in-depth account covers Edward’s military career, his battles and his opponents, such as Robert the Bruce and William Wallace, and also looks into exactly what made Edward tick, with a fascinating exploration of the king’s personality.

The Hammer of the Scots, by David Santiuste, published by Pen & Sword Military, £25.