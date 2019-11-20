Laughs to be had with the Big Scottish Book Club

The third episode of the Big Scottish Book Club comes from The Tower Digital Arts Centre in Helensburgh.

Host Damian Barr will be talking funny with some of the biggest names in fiction.

The episode delivers laughs in abundance but also its own fair share of poignancy with subjects ranging from mental health to childlessness.

Bestselling novelist Marian Keyes shares the stories behind her book Making It Up As I Go Along, writer and screenwriter David Nicholls chats about his novel Sweet Sorrow and Scottish author John Niven talks about his latest book, the satirical Kill ‘Em All.

Award-winning writer Chris McQueer performs his short story, The Jaffa.

And Damian has more fun talking about the crème de la crème of literature with the ladies of the Cramond Book Club in Edinburgh.

The Big Scottish Book Club will be shown on Sunday, 24 November, on BBC Scotland from 10-11pm.