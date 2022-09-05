Lady Glenconner at Royal Scots Club lunch

THE Royal Scots Club in Edinburgh is preparing to host Lady Glenconner for its next literary lunch.

Lady Glenconner, 90, was maid of honour at the Queen’s coronation and was appointed as a lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret in 1971.

Her memoir, Lady in Waiting, was published in 2019 and became a best-seller, with Lady Glenconner appearing on BBC One’s The Graham Norton Show to speak about the book – and share saucy stories from her honeymoon.

At the lunch, which takes place on 26 September, she will also speak about her novels: Murder in Mustique, set on the Caribbean island once owned by her husband; and Haunting of Holkham, set during the Second World War in her childhood home, Holkham Hall in Norfolk.

Lady Glenconner will be interviewed by Jackie McGlone.

Guests at the two-course lunch will also receive a glass of Prosecco on arrival and wine with their meal.

Tickets for the lunch – priced at £45 for members of the Royal Scots Club and £50 for non-members – are on sale via the Eventbrite website.

Read more literature news and reviews on Scottish Field’s books pages.

Plus, don’t miss our latest book reviews in the September issue of Scottish Field magazine.