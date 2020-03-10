How to trace your Scottish roots and ancestry

Tracing Your Scottish Ancestry Through Church & State Records is a thorough guide to Scotland’s genealogical landscape and is a useful tool for researchers of the diaspora to have at hand.

Paton examines common records used by family historians, including censuses, tax records and registers of land ownership.

A basic knowledge of the legal system is expected, but Paton includes case studies to help illuminate the in-depth academia.

He also provides web links and sources to further aid the hunt for historical information.

Tracing Your Scottish Ancestry Through Church & State Records by Chris Paton, published by Pen and Sword, £14.99