How Scotland spread out to influence the world

Scotland’s Global Empire is a well-written and impeccably researched guide to some fascinating and lesser known characters and their magnificent achievements.

I found the lack of images and the sheer weight of words within this chronicle a problem, making it difficult to get started on and impossible to pick up and devour in small chunks, as is my wont.

Perhaps this is the guilty pleasure of a journalist author who is happy to fill every available space with beautiful words.

Scotland’s Global Empire, by Jock Gallagher, published by Whittles Publishing, £20.