How Glasgow survived the devastation of WW2

Glasgow At War 1939-45 is an important account which focuses on the devastating impact of the Luftwaffe’s relentless bombing of the city in WW2.

The text is at times a little dry, but the sections where Armstrong retells the horror of the raid on Clydebank in March 1941 which killed over 500 and left only seven undamaged houses in the town, is harrowing in its detail.

The heroic bravery of medical students and Boy Scouts on the night of the attack is also movingly highlighted.

Glasgow At War 1939-45, by Craig Armstrong, published by Pen and Sword Books Ltd, £14.99.