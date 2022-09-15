Host named for Outlander author Diana Gabaldon event

THE host has been named for an event in Inverness with Outlander author Diana Gabaldon.

Local historian and author Sarah Fraser will interview the writer on stage at Eden Court theatre on 15 October.

Fraser appeared in the Men in Kilts television series alongside Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham MacTavish

“I am very excited to be interviewing Diana Gabaldon,” said Fraser.

“As a fellow writer, I am in awe of her achievements.

“There are few writers in the world who have achieved her sales.

“Her vision is panoramic, stretching from the Highlands to the fledgling United States.

“On top of that, Diana’s ability to create scenes of huge emotional power means that history and personal narrative are woven together to give stories of great scale and also intimacy.

“She is extraordinary.”

Sinead Robertson, chair of Inverness Outlanders, added: “We are sure that Sarah, who is also a member of our group, will bring a very special insight into her discussions with Diana Gabaldon.

“They are both historical authors who know so much about Scotland, the Highlands, Clan Fraser of Lovat, and who both weave stories of love and hate, hope and fear, power and weakness, peace and war, friendship and enmity into their work.

“We can’t wait to hear what topics they touch on and, of course, there is a chance for the audience to ask their own questions of Diana Gabaldon at the end of the evening.

“Diana will also be doing a book signing after the event finishes.”

The event has been organised by Inverness Outlanders, a local fan group.

