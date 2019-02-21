Handy guidebook that’s on the nose for whisky lovers

Iconic Whisky provides a tremendous amount of knowledge on the nature of a thousand whiskies from around the globe.

It takes a visual approach ensuring easy recognition of the foremost aromas, with tasting notes and flavour charts for 1000 of the world’s best whiskies.

A handy guidebook for whisky amateurs or connoisseurs, it discusses production, the multiple types of grain and their effect, historical events and casks, as well as the nitty-gritty of whisky tasting, a tasting guide and much more.

Iconic Whisky, by Cyrille Mald and Alexandre Vingtier, published by Jaqui Small, £20.