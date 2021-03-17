Handy guide to fascinating spots to visit in the Lothians

Being a tourist in your own country is woefully underrated, and Jack Gillon reminds us of that in 50 Gems of the Lothians.

Taking the reader on a tour of The Lothians, he looks into the region’s extensive architectural and cultural heritage, delving into the history of much-loved landmarks like Edinburgh Castle as well as lesser-known sites like Preston Mill.

Added to my list of must-see gems is The Café Royal, which I was interested to learn started out life as a sanitary ware showroom before being transformed into a lavish French-style bar.

50 Gems of the Lothians, by Jack Gillon, published by Amberley Publishing, £14.99.