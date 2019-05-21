Gripping novel begins with a body on a beach
From the writer of the The Lewis Trilogy and The China Thrillers, comes Peter May’s crime novel Coffin Road.
A gripping page turner, Coffin Road follows the stories of a mystery man who washed up on a Hebridean beach; a detective hunting a killer; and a teenage girl desperate to discover the truth about her father’s death.
With a compelling sense of place, and a mystery and intrigue that tie the characters together, this is a truly addictive read from start to finish.
Coffin Road, by Peter May, published by RiverRun, £13.99.