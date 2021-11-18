Granite Noir appeals for locals to join the festival

Aberdeen’s award-winning international crime writing festival, Granite Noir, is looking for local writers to share the spotlight with some of the genre’s biggest stars as part of the 2022 festival in February.

Locals in the Limelight has been an integral part of the festival since 2018, offering the chance for some of the region’s most talented up-and-coming writers to read five-minute extracts from their noir fiction at the start of festival events.

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive, Jane Spiers said: ‘Each year Granite Noir attracts top international authors and fans of the crime fiction from far and wide, but at the very heart of the festival is the North-east literary community and we are proud to champion local talent by providing a platform for new authors to share their work.

‘If you are a writer based in the North-east of Scotland, working on long or short-form noir fiction and would like a chance to showcase your work at Granite Noir 2022, we want to hear from you.’

Anyone interested should send an extract of no more than 5,000 words; a short story, novel extract, screenplay or drama extract, or examples of noir flash fiction, along with a one paragraph biography and, if submitting part of a novel, a brief description of the longer week.

Submissions should be sent via email to Roxane Girin, roxane.girin@aberdeenperformingarts.com by November 29 at noon.

Successful writers will be paid a fee for participation and essential expenses will be covered.

For further information and to keep up to date with plans and announcements for next year’s festival, visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/granitenoir