Get ready for the Granite Noir crime fiction festival

The best home grown and international crime fiction is being celebrated in Aberdeen this weekend.

Now in its fourth year, Granite Noir is inspired by the Granite city – its history, its atmosphere and its strong sense of place – and events run from Thursday 20 to Sunday 23 February in interesting, quirky and unusual spaces across the city from the gothic Carmelite Hotel to Aberdeen Sheriff Court and The Lemon Tree offering an arresting line-up for all crime fans.

Crime fiction’s popularity lies in its ability to tackle many topical issues and prick our social conscience. Headlining Granite Noir 2020 are the legendary American author Sara Paretsky, Norway’s best-selling female crime writer Anne Holt, and Ben Aaronovitch, author of the hugely popular Rivers of London urban fantasy series

Speaking to Scottish Field, Ben said: ‘I have been a fan of [Granite Noir ambassador] Stuart McBride for a very long time, and I love coming to Aberdeen. In his books, in the summer, everyone in Aberdeen is so warm and friendly, and in the winter, it’s like everyone’s Deliverance!

‘I’m delighted to have been invited to Granite Noir, having done an event in the Centrum shopping centre in Aberdeen last year!

‘When I was working in Waterstones I was in the crime, science fiction and fantasy section, and I was too lazy to decide which of those I wanted to do, so I ended up doing something that was essentially a crime fantasy. It’s police procedure with fantasy elements, or it’s fantasy with police procedure elements! I’ll accept both.

‘I’ve found, much to my surprise, and that of my agent and published, that I was pulling in quite a crime reading following which I didn’t especially accept – especially my gruesome grannies, as I like to call them! They’re mature women who like crime novels, especially with murder. I once met a whole group of them, who told me how much they like the gore. Every now and again, I’ll put in a horrible murder just to keep them happy!’

The Granite Noir Festival Pass offers guaranteed tickets for Ben, Sara Paretsky and Ian Rankin along with seven other author talks over the weekend of 20 to 23 February for £80 per person.

Full details of all the events in the Granite Noir 2020 programme can be found at https://granitenoir.com/.

All tickets and Festival Passes can be booked in person by visiting the Box Office at His Majesty’s Theatre, The Music Hall or The Lemon Tree, by phone on 01224 641122, or online https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/

Granite Noir 2020 is supported by Aberdeen City Council, Creative Scotland and EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate.

Ben will be signing copies of his latest novel, False Value, at Waterstones in Dundee and Aberdeen, as well as Aberdeen, this weekend. Visit HERE for details.