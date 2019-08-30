From the slums of Glasgow to ruling the music world

The Youngs is an unconventional profile of the highly idiosyncratic Young brothers, who were the heart of the band AC/DC.

Author Jesse Fink attempts to explain how Malcolm and Angus Young, two brothers who grew up in the Gorbals in Glasgow came to sell 200

million albums and become one of the best-selling bands of all time, despite the setbacks along the way.

The Big Freeze of 1963 was one of the worst winters on record in the UK, which saw the young family emigrate to AUstralia, where the brothers became involved in the music scene – and became one of the biggest lock acts in the world.

The Youngs: The Brothers Who Built AC/DC, by Jesse Fink, published by Black and White, £14.99.