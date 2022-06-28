Frankie Boyle on debut novel shortlist

COMEDIAN Frankie Boyle is among six writers shortlisted for the Bloody Scotland Debut Prize.

The debut award was launched in 2019, with two of its previous winners – Claire Askew and Deborah Masson – going on to make the longlist for this year’s main McIlvanney Prize.

The judges for this year’s debut prize are Arusa Qureshi – a former editor of The List magazine, who replaces Janice Forsyth – Simon Lloyd from bookshop chain Waterstones, and Kenny Tweeddale from sponsor Glencairn.

The shortlist is:

Tariq Ashkanani, Welcome to Cooper (Thomas & Mercer, Amazon);

Frankie Boyle, Meantime (John Murray);

Amanda Mitchison, The Wolf Hunters (Fledgling Press);

George Paterson, The Girl, The Crow, The Writer and The Fighter (Into Books);

arah Smith, Hear No Evil (Two Roads).

Both the debut prize and the McIlvanney award will be presented on 15 September at the start of this year’s Bloody Scotland book festival in Stirling.

“For the first time, the presentation will take place after the torchlight procession through Stirling, in order that all shortlisted authors can take their place at the front,” the organisers said.

“The procession will conclude with a formal event at The Albert Halls, where the two winners will be revealed, and Janice Forsyth will interview them live on stage.”

