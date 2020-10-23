‘Frank – get the book!’

COMEDIAN Janey Godley is among presenter Damian Barr’s guests in the first episode of The Big Scottish Book Club, which returns to the BBC Scotland channel on Sunday.

Godley, who has become an internet sensation during the pandemic thanks to her satirical voiceovers of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s daily briefings, will discuss her memoir, Handstands in the Dark.

Barr’s other guests for the first episode, which was filmed at Lanark Memorial Hall, are authors Lemn Sissay and Alexandra Heminsley.

Barr said: “I’m delighted The Big Scottish Book Club is back on BBC Scotland and that we’ve gone from four episodes to eight.

“Our line-up for this series reflects the diversity of stories, lived and imagined, from across Scotland and around the world.

‘We’re showcasing some of the biggest established and brightest emerging names in fiction and nonfiction.

“Once again we have a poet on every show to ‘play us out’ reflecting Scotland’s place at the heart of the spoken word scene.

“Our themes this series include ‘Other Worlds’, ‘Writing History’, and ‘Class’ and invite us to consider stories other than our own.”

