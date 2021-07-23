First love affair in the 1970s is remembered

The Way We Were entails the love affair of author Peter Hoffman in the early 1970s, from age 16 all the way to 20.

Hoffman was educated at Hunter’s Tryst School in Oxgangs, Edinburgh, and spent secondary school at Boroughmuir (more or less) and graduated from Edinburgh University, twice, the second as a post-graduate.

He is now the chief officer in education, predominantly culture and sport, as back in the day ,as the diaries show, he was a keen athlete, with a talent for running. However outside of school and sports he had a full social life.

Only having his first real experience with love through a girl called Alison, whom he met at the age of 16 and continued to be infatuated with through his teenage years, until the inevitable downfall occurred, and was naturally followed by despair and heartbreak.

Written with a poetic flare, this book is a good light read that many, young and old can relate to and sympathise with.

Covered in witty humour and charming metaphors it is an honest and heart felt delve into the world of young romance.

The Way We Were, Peter Hoffman, independently published, £7.99.