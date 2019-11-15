Finding Scotland’s best dishes from a campervan

Pitch Up Eat Local lets local food tell the story of the UK’s most beautiful areas.

Food and travel writer Ali Ray has travelled the country meeting the UK’s most passionate producers.

Accompanied by beloved campervan ‘Custard’, she learns first-hand how to cook regional dishes, including cullen skink, cranachan and Highland beef kebabs in Scotland, and where to source the best local ingredients.

Pitch Up Eat Local, by Ali Ray, published by AA Publishing, £16.99.