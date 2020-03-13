Finding great Scottish wildlife experiences

A family-friendly book, 100 Great Wildlife Experiences delivers exactly what it promises.

Counting down 100 of the UK’s majestic fauna and flora, he takes his readers on a nationwide wildlife tour, recommending the best places to spot lapwings, willow warblers, pine martens and more in Scotland.

While the simple ‘countdown’ structure does not allow for great insight, the beautiful images alone are worth a look.

If you’d like an informative book in the house, suitable for all ages, this will come in handy.

100 Great Wildlife Experiences: What To See And Where, by James D Fair, published by Pen and Sword, £25.