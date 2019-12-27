Fantastic beasts (but not where to find them)

This book vividly brings to life the mythical creatures from a wide range of Scottish legends and folklore.

It beautifully engages the imagination thanks to both the stories and the incredible illustrations that accompany them.

This picture book has everything – the Loch Ness Monster is here, of course, but so are the less well-known selkies.

The tales are perfect for bedtime stories but also captivating for older readers, making this a book for the whole family to enjoy.

Illustrated Treasure of Scottish Mythical Creatres, by Therea Breslin and Kate Leiper, published by Floris Books, £14.99.