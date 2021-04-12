Extensive look at the history of Scots clans

The Scottish Clan & Family Encyclopedia is an expansive and detailed look at the history of Scottish clanship.

This is a hefty hardback reference book which features an impressive selection of respected contributors.

For those interested in Scottish history this tome is an excellent chronicle of one of its most important facets, the clans.

However, at £45 it is not exactly newcomer friendly, and may appeal more to those with a pre-existing interest in the subject.

Scottish Clan & Family Encyclopedia, by George Way and Romilly Squire, published by St Kilda Publishing, £45.00.