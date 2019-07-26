Examining the works of artist Pat Douthwaite

The expressive work of artist Patricia Douthwaite (1934-2002) is tricky to define and has changed over the years.

Her work initially represented her naivety with themes of culture and intelligence. In the later years of her art career there is a significant difference in Douthwaite’s themes and intentions.

Her art was not made for the appreciation of others, but rather because Douthwaite felt a deep desire to express her creativity and inner emotions.

That said, she was not oblivious to the scrutiny of other people.

Douthwaite’s art can now be examined under a critical eye, and we can appreciate the changes in her style and how it altered over the years.

Pat Douthwaite, by Guy Peploe, published by Sansom and Co, £25.