Escape to the wilderness with 28 fantastic bothies

When out in the wilderness, there is no sight more welcome than a bothy on the horizon – a place to dry out your kit and toast a few marshmallows round the fire.

With this in mind, Allan follows on from his award-winning Scottish Bothy Bible, this time guiding his readers through a mix of day walks and weekend adventures, each of them using a bothy as a base.

Beginning with a helpful table, Allan shows the location of 28 bothies and how to reach them, ranking them in terms of difficulty.

I particularly enjoyed the additional notes in each chapter, dedicated to the wildlife you’re likely to encounter, as well as his personal experiences of each route, including the highs and lows of battling the elements.

An easy-to-use handbook for planning your next adventure.

Scottish Bothy Walks: Scotland’s 28 Best Bothy Adventures, by Geoff Allan, published by Wild Things Publishing, £16.99.