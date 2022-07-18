DUNDEE has been transformed into “Beanotown” for a week, with a Hollywood-style sign on the Law.

The sign is part of the Dundee Summer (Bash) Streets Festival, which runs until Sunday.

At six metres high by 38 metres long – or 20 feet by 125 feet, in old money – the sign can be seen across the Firth of Tay in Fife.

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “The view of the city coming north across the Tay Road Bridge is one of the most recognisable in the country and has welcomed generations of Dundonians home and visitors to the many attractions we have.

“With the addition of the Beanotown sign we have temporarily added icing onto the Dundee cake to celebrate the strong and enduring links we have with visual storytelling, humour, and creativity.”

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland Regional Leadership Director, added: “The Summer (Bash) Streets Festival and the incredible Beanotown sign mean Dundee will be hard to miss as it celebrates Scotland’s ‘Year of Stories’.

“The festival has a ‘Blamtastic’ line-up of events that show off exactly why Dundee is the home of comics and how the city’s stories feed into a rich visitor experience for locals and overseas travellers to enjoy.

“From icons of literature to community tales, Scotland’s ‘Year of Stories’ encourages everyone to experience a diversity of voices, take part in events and explore the places, people and cultures connected to all forms of our stories, past and present.”

