Donna Ashworth shares exclusive poem

Poet Donna Ashworth shares her new work, Home, written for Scottish Field.

HAILING from Tillicoultry, Donna Ashworth rose to fame on social media, with her poetry winning a legion of celebrity fans, including Cat Deeley, Lisa Faulkner, and Lisa Snowden.

A new collection of her poems, I Wish I Knew, has been released by Black & White Publishing, with her next three books – Love, Life, and Loss – due to be published on 6 October to mark National Poetry Day.

Here, Ashworth shares snippets from her story, along with an exclusive poem for Scottish Field…

What inspired you to begin writing poems?

I have always, as far back as I can recall, enjoyed the way stringing words together can stir such emotion in so many. I wrote poems as a teenager and then went onto song writing but stopped for many years until fairly recently. It’s become quite apparent to me that poetry is the love of my life and helps me to constantly process myself and the world around me.

Who was your first celebrity fan and how does it feel to have all these household names enjoying your poems?

I am someone who unapologetically falls in love with people who do wonderful things or those who inspire by simply being themselves, so for me, it’s always such a rush when a well-known person shares my work. Especially those who work tirelessly on social media to spread positive and inspiring messages. Seeing Jane McDonald on the beach, relaxing with my book, on her Caribbean travel show recently, was a thrill and I’m delighted to count Lisa Snowdon as an ally in our fight to make ageing a joy, and not a dread. But I think I’d have to say seeing my name in Fearne Cotton’s latest book, as a source of inspiration to her, was the pinch-me moment.

Who were your poetic heroes growing up – were there any poets who inspired you?

Funnily enough, I now live on a street named “Bards Way” after the wonderful Rabbie Burns. He apparently spent time there as a lad, wrote a couple of poems and fell in love. I don’t remember reading much poetry as a youngster though, despite loving to write my own. I have come across many poets in later life who have a beautiful way with words. Rupi Kaur is insanely talented at saying so much in such a short space and Amanda Gorman is a true powerhouse. I am moved every day by words and the power they have. I think we all are.

What’s the move been like going from being a self-published poet to having your new book out with Black & White?

It’s been so very positive. I’m no longer alone in every decision and have some fabulous people to sound things out with. The quality of the print-work and the skills of all the team make my work so much better too. It’s been a wonderful ride so far and I am looking forward to the future.

What are your ambitions as a poet – what would you like to do next?

I would simply love to be the go-to wordsmith for anyone who needs some comfort or inspiration, on any subject. I would love to have multiple books in shops worldwide and perhaps to be called upon to write some verses for national events – definitely a dream come true. I do enjoy working with a theme. On saying this, I am so happy with things as they are and would be utterly content to continue doing what I do every day. I feel very lucky.

‘Home’ by Donna Ashworth

Come home, a voice whispered,

to the hills once you roamed,

and the fields where you found,

space to be.

Come home, the voice urged,

leave your load far behind,

and let nature remind you,

to breathe.

Come home, it got louder,

it’s been long since you ran,

through the flowers, and sat with,

the trees.

Back home, so I came,

and my heart breathed a sigh,

not of pain, but of pure,

sweet relief.

